Trains, minibus taxis and the demise of the platteland 'volk'

A concealed aspect of the unravelling of apartheid is its impact on "die volk" in the small dorpies of the platteland - the very people the genesis of apartheid attempted to liberate.

But more recently has been yet another concealed aspect - of racialised power relations acting in reverse of pimps and prostitutes. But first die platteland volk.

Subsequent to the 1922 white miners' strike and the Great Depression era, job reservation for whites was institutionalised and a massive programme addressing the poor white volk was initiated. The role of rail was critical in this major reform.

Records show that the rail infrastructure was established in 1860 in SA. The first rail line was a mere 3km from Market Square to the Point in Durban. When it was opened, the National Mercury had evangelising messages about it and downright denigrating words for natives.

"It will substitute the railway age of animation for the wagon age of sloth. It will set upon this portion of barbarism-bound continent the truest seal of the Englishman's presence. It will supersede a state of plodding but primitive action for one of modern enterprise and rapid progress."