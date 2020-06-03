Taxi strike leaves Mamelodi commuters high and dry

Thousands of Mamelodi commuters are increasingly getting desperate for transport to work and back home amid a dispute which has seen taximen down tools for the last two days.

The strike which had affected one taxi rank on Monday, spread to another yesterday morning as taxi drivers opposed to alleged preferential treatment afforded to taxis owned by feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela continued with their protest.

Mathibela's taxis which allegedly amount to about 50, which operate under the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) are apparently allowed to jump queues at taxi ranks they operate in.

The protest has exacerbated matter as public transport options are very limited in the township as trains are also not running due the national lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two big taxi ranks in the township, one near the BP filling station in Mahube Valley, in the east and another near the Universal Church which are used by thousands of commuters daily were affected by the protest.

Hundreds of desperate commuters were seen hitch-hiking to work along main roads, including Solomon Mahlangu and Tsamaya drives yesterday morning.

Nhlanhla Disebo, who was visibly stressed was among those unable to get to work at the Menlyn Mall yesterday.