Taxi fare hike set at R5 and R7 ceiling

Not every minibus taxi route in Gauteng will increase by R7 or R5 next month, but these have been set as limits for the industry in the province.

This is the message made by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng following an announcement of fare increases on Monday.

An impression was created by some of the new channels that all taxi fares would surge by R70 come July 1.

Gauteng Santaco chairperson Johannes Mkhonza said the R5 and R7 is just the ceiling that has been set for the industry.

“The taxi associations operating within municipal borders can increase between R4 and R5. These are, for example, taxis from Ivory Park to Kempton Park, which are local operations. Inter-metro such as from Vaal to Johannesburg CBD, from Tshwane Bosman Taxi Rank to Germiston, Ekurhuleni will increase with a maximum of R7.

“This will also depend on distance. For instance, from Vaal to Joburg CBD it is an inter-metro but it is also far, you can drive for 45 minutes. That increase will be capped at R7. Perhaps from Joburg CBD to Germiston, maybe the increase could be R5 depending on the distance,” Mkhonza said.