Khekhe's uncle assassinated in a hail of bullets

A Mamelodi taxi boss and uncle of the feared Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela was killed in a hail of bullets after gunmen ambushed him in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Police said Suthu Mathibela, 64, the deputy chairperson of the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association, was killed while driving by himself out of the township for KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga .

He was ambushed by men in a VW Polo while he was driving a double-cab bakkie at around 7pm at the Cullinan road intersection on the eastern side of the sprawling township, east of Pretoria. Suthu is now the second executive of the embattled association to be shot dead in three months.

Treasurer April Mnguni was gunned down in Soshanguve in August as he was leaving church.

Sowetan understands that Suthu was a person of interest in the Gauteng police investigations into extortion and money laundering allegations against Khekhe. It is also understood that Suthu was going to be charged alongside his nephew.