Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight

Saturday morning began where Friday afternoon left off near the Cape Town townships of Dunoon and Joe Slovo, with residents stoning cars and a bus set alight.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesman Richard Coleman said the N7 between Plattefloof Road and Potsdam Road was among several roads closed while police tried to restore order.

Felicity Purchase, the mayoral committee member for transport, said the Phoenix MyCiTi station was vandalised, looted and set alight in Friday’s unrest, which saw the N7 closed several times as stones rained down on vehicles.