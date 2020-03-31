Limited passenger rule ignites taxi strike in Nelson Mandela Bay suburb

Commuters in Motherwell were left stranded on Tuesday as taxi drivers in the area opted to halt operations as a result of the new limited loads they are allowed to ferry during the lockdown.

Some commuters were rushing to work in places like Checkers in Greenacres, while others, such as nurses trying to get to Livingstone Hospital, said they had been waiting since 6am but taxis were not picking up anyone.

Other commuters opted to go back home while some waited and tried to hitchhike, reports HeraldLIVE.

Some of the workers said they had reported the situation to their employers but had fears about their pay being docked.