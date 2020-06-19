South Africa

Covid-19 | Government offers taxi industry R1.135bn relief package

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 19 June 2020 - 12:08
'Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process,' says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES / ERIC MALEMA

The government has offered the taxi industry a relief package of R1.135bn. 

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula said on Friday the government had agreed to provide relief to the taxi industry in the form of a one-off ex gratia payment to taxi operators.

Mbalula said the department agreed with the National Treasury to designate revenue service Sars as the implementing agency to register and administer the relief to the taxi industry as it has proven capacity in handling transactions of this nature.

“Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process that involved extensive lobbying and convincing the relevant authorities on the importance and need for this fund,” Mbalula said.

He added, “The department of transport will finalise its work and we will in due course announce the date on which payments in respect of the available relief will start.”

This is a developing story

