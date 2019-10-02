Violent 'protests' suspended in Cape Town, taxi bosses apologise

Violent protests in which motorists were stoned, trucks set alight and roads closed have been "temporarily suspended" in and around Dunoon in Cape Town after taxi bosses apologised to the community in the affected area.

Protest action, allegedly orchestrated by illegal minibus taxi operators, closed down the N7 highway as well as the road past Dunoon sporadically for almost a week. Passing vehicles were stoned and five schools in the area were prevented from opening.

The SA National Defence Force rolled into the area on Tuesday to help police and metro police with a crackdown on crime.

Residents, business owners and community leaders attended a meeting on Tuesday evening in a bid to stem the disruption. Ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said pressure from the community ultimately forced the taxi operators to bring the chaos to a halt.