Gogos stranded as taxis fail to operate for grant recipients

As taxis failed to operate in Atteridgeville, many gogos and oupas on Monday were forced to walk to various social grant pay points.

Nkomo Village Shopping Centre was packed with the elderly, who stood in a long queue to receive their money and shop for essential goods.

Betty Matome, from an informal settlement called Marabastad in Atteridgeville, said government should have brought the Sassa payments to the recipients.

The 66-year-old says she fears for her life because of the virus.

“I am scared for everyone. The government should have just asked for our phone numbers and brought the paying machine to our houses to give us the Sassa money, because we don’t know if we are breathing in this virus,” she said.

Minibus taxi organisation Santaco on Monday met with the transport department over Covid-19 lockdown issues including safety measures in taxi ranks, arrested taxi drivers and impounded vehicles, and general compliance. A statement is expected on Tuesday.

Social grants are being paid to beneficiaries over three days this week.