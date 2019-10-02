Nearly three weeks after two Autopax bus drivers were shot‚ allegedly by taxi henchmen‚ drivers are reluctant to go back to work.

One of the drivers was killed and the other left fighting for his life in hospital.

The incident occurred at Ixopo‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ on September 9 and has caused tensions and uncertainty among bus drivers. Some stopped working.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was expected to meet the transport department on Wednesday to address ongoing violence against Autopax drivers.

“Our members are refusing to go to work because some taxi owners in these areas are attacking bus drivers‚ and claiming that Autopax is encroaching on their territory and allegedly using multiple permits‚” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The union said the violent attacks had become common in various provinces‚ including the Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

It expressed disappointment at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa's) demand for workers to return to work on Wednesday‚ without the implementation of any new security measures. Autopax falls under Prasa.