Eastern Cape slashes travel, subsistence budgets by 45% to fight pandemic

Travel and subsistence budgets in all Eastern Cape government departments have been cut by 45%, with the money being redirected to the department of health.

Speaking at a virtual plenary meeting on Wednesday, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said this had been done to boost the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mvoko said R307.1m would be made available in terms of section 25 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act, reports HeraldLIVE.

“The approval was based on budget analysis and reprioritisation conducted by the provincial treasury and also due to the fact that Covid-19 pandemic was unforeseen.

“No funds had been set aside to respond to the pandemic during the compilation of the 2020/2021 main budget that was tabled in the house on March 5,” he said. “The emergency funding will be financed from a 45% cut on every provincial department’s travel and subsistence budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

“The assumption is that there has been limited travelling by government employees during the national lockdown,” Mvoko said.