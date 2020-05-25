Funerals big source of Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections

"People are still ferrying these bodies in the normal way they have been doing through their burial societies, exposing a lot of people to the risk of being infected.

"We have seen a lot. When we tried to do a kind of testing [at the Western/Eastern Cape border], we got about 160-something cases of people who were in Kombis that are bringing those mortal remains back home. So that tells you the level of [the issue]."

He said that this was one of the problematic areas they have encountered in dealing with the spread of the virus that has seen cases in the province move from under 500 to 2,569 in a month.

Mabuyane said that funerals have been major contributors to the rising numbers and that they have reached out to the national government to intervene as the issue of burials was linked to cultural beliefs.

"We need a nationally regulated framework which is

going to guide this in the best interest of mitigating the further infections so that we can fundamentally disrupt the transmission of this virus amongst our people.

"It's a very sensitive matter but there is no decision that says people must be buried where they are. People can still be brought back but we've got to work around how best, as we bring people back, we are minimising further chances of contamination or spread of the virus," he said.

Mabuyane said infected people would then attend a funeral and spread the virus. He, however, said they were making progress in turning the tables.

". We are happy that our people have actually really responded very well and are managing this issue of funerals. Now with every Covid-19 body, people know it comes straight to the burial site and only a few members of the family that are allowed just to observe that moment from a distance."