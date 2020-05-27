Locals pitch to clean up top rural school ahead of restart

This comes as the Eastern Cape department of education is facing serious challenges in delivering PPEs to schools across the province.

Deputy chairperson of the school governing body Mkhuseli Sikhunana said they understood the challenges faced by the department and that they had to act to ensure the school was ready.

"We decided that while we are still waiting for the department to deliver the PPEs we should meet them halfway.

"We are ready to welcome the grade 12 pupils on Sunday and we have already demarcated classes for them. We have 12 classes that are dedicated for them and classes will have between 13 and 19 pupils," Sikhunana said.

School principal Khulile Qamata said they set aside a budget of not more than R20,000 to buy sanitisers, screeners and masks for the pupils and the staff members and also to fumigate the classrooms.

"There are 7,500 schools in the Eastern Cape that are waiting for PPEs and we understand that the delivery will not just happen overnight, it is going to take time to maybe reach our schools."