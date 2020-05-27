Covid-19 infections at churches happened before health regulations were in place: Kenneth Meshoe

Covid-19 infections in churches in the Eastern Cape and Free State happened before there were any health protocols or regulations in place to curb the spread of the virus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe said on Wednesday.

“Those infections happened before there were any health protocols and any health regulations in place. That’s why the people were free to do whatever they wanted to do; they would kiss and hug in the church.

“Since the protocols are in place, churches and South Africans know there are regulations they must follow and there are health protocols they must observe and implement, and because of that we don’t believe the church will be a place where people will be infected,” Meshoe told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Religious delegations met President Cyril Ramaphosa last week in a bid to persuade him to consider the reopening of churches, albeit under stringent conditions.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana from the SA Council of Churches said that during the meeting they tabled a number of suggestions, including ways to handle offerings, communion and singing at services.