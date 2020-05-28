Lockdown draws new fitness fanatics who pack the road

Impala Road, which connects various townships of Soweto, could easily be mistaken for the starting line of a marathon in the mornings because of the large number of people exercising in groups.

A group of about 500 or more run or walk in mass training every morning in an

effort to keep healthy and fit.

They come in different sizes, shapes, with children as young as 11-year-old.

The groups also include matured people, women and men older than 50.

Some of those Sowetan spoke to confirmed that they only adopted the healthy lifestyle since the lockdown began to keep themselves occupied while gaining on fitness -mentally and physically.

Coming from all sides of the usually busy Impala Road in the far west end of Soweto - either on Tshepisong or Doornkop side - they converge at their central spot near KwaMoses, a famous local shisanyama, which is closed according to lockdown regulations.

When people arrive here, they join their groups for exercises including push-ups, squats, lunges and skipping.