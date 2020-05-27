South Africa

Western Cape correctional services official dies from Covid-19

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 May 2020 - 11:13
A Western Cape department of correctional services official has died from Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The department said the official died on Tuesday. He had been suffering from diabetes.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of a 58-year-old official in the Western Cape. He was diabetic and this comorbidity strained recovery efforts. Our condolences go to his family, friends and entire department of correctional services brigade,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The department has recorded 746 Covid-19 cases, with 264 of those being officials and 482 inmates.

Another eight officials and six inmates in the Western Cape had tested positive for the virus.

“The total number of recoveries in DCS is now 173,” Nxumalo said.

The breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department is as follows:

The Eastern Cape: 490

Officials — 77

Inmates — 413

Recoveries — 72

Deaths — 3

Western Cape — 229

Officials — 172

Inmates — 57

Recoveries — 89

Deaths — 3

Limpopo — 2

Officials — 2

Inmates — 0

Recoveries — 1

Gauteng — 19

Officials — 7

Inmates — 12

Recoveries — 10

Northern Cape

Officials — 2

Free State

Officials — 1

KwaZulu-Natal

Officials — 2

Head office officials — 1

Recoveries — 1

