Mthatha district municipality closes two offices after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The OR Tambo district municipality in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has closed two of its offices after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The offices at Myezo Park and Prosperity Building were closed on Monday and all staff evacuated.

"Essential services, like the provision of water and sanitation services, and operations from other offices will continue during this period. Meanwhile, the municipality will follow the Covid-19 protocols that include the testing of employees and decontamination of the two buildings before employees return to duty," the municipality said..

"It is important to highlight that as part of compliance, these offices were deep cleaned and decontaminated during the first week of level four of the lockdown before one third of the employees were called back to work."

The municipality has appealed to communities to adhere to all Covid-19 lockdown regulations.