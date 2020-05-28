Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner beats Covid-19

Ntshinga underwent a second test recently which came back negative.

Ntshinga resumed her duties as provincial commissioner on Monday “in good health and spirit”.

Ntshinga said the key to defeating Covid-19 was to comply with disaster regulations and to continue to practise good personal hygiene and social distancing.

“The same commitment and strength demonstrated in the fight against crime must include and be taken to the backyard of Covid-19 which seeks to cause devastation among us,” Ntshinga said.

She thanked the police force, various stakeholders and individuals for their “unwavering and humbling” moral support during her period of self-isolation.

She encouraged members to observe the guidelines and containment measures as provided by the department of health.