Zweli Mkhize warns that Covid-19 hotspots could return to level 4 as country drops to level 3

As the country gears towards moving down to lockdown level 3 on June 1, districts classified as hotspots could return to level 4.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize who, during his briefing to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, said that although lockdown will be eased for all provinces, areas and districts which are still registering high levels of infections will then be reviewed after two weeks to determine if they should move to different levels based on the rate of infections.

So far, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini have been identified as hotspots. These are metropolitan municipalities that have been registering a high number of daily infections and deaths, with Cape Town in the Western Cape being the hardest hit.

The Western Cape accounted for 65.2% of the total 23,615 confirmed cases and 330 of the 481 registered deaths. Gauteng and the Eastern Cape metros are also registering high numbers.