Cops crack two cases of hijacked trucks
Police have arrested six suspects for hijacking a truck and recovered the stolen goods in Midrand.
Police spokesperson Cpt Kay Mkhubele said intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of the six suspects after a courier truck transporting cellphones was hijacked.
Makhubele said the goods were recovered in Midrand on Wednesday. "It is alleged that the security guards who were escorting the courier truck were shot by the four men who were driving an Audi A4. The security guard took cover and gave the suspects way. Police followed up the information which led to the recovery of the stolen goods and the truck in Phomolong," said Makhubele.
Makhubele said the driver and the crew were dropped in Kempton Park and later brought to the the Midrand police station to open a case.
In another case, he said the crime prevention unit spotted a truck parked on the side of the road in Bluehills in Midrand on Wednesday.
"Upon the approaching of the truck, four suspects ran away, one suspect was arrested. The driver of the truck was found in the back of the truck and told the police that they were hijacked in Alberton," he said.
The arrested suspects will appear in the Midrand magistrate's court soon.
Makhubele said Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the work well done by the crime prevention unit police and urged the community to continue to work with the police.
"[We are] still issuing a strong warning to those who think that the normal day-to-day police operations are at the back burner due to lockdown to think again. Gauteng is not a place [for crime]."
