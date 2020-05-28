Cops crack two cases of hijacked trucks

Police have arrested six suspects for hijacking a truck and recovered the stolen goods in Midrand.

Police spokesperson Cpt Kay Mkhubele said intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of the six suspects after a courier truck transporting cellphones was hijacked.

Makhubele said the goods were recovered in Midrand on Wednesday. "It is alleged that the security guards who were escorting the courier truck were shot by the four men who were driving an Audi A4. The security guard took cover and gave the suspects way. Police followed up the information which led to the recovery of the stolen goods and the truck in Phomolong," said Makhubele.

Makhubele said the driver and the crew were dropped in Kempton Park and later brought to the the Midrand police station to open a case.