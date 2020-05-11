South Africa

Two Mooi River cops in isolation after contact with Covid-19 positive man

By Yasantha Naidoo - 11 May 2020 - 13:50
Two constables stationed at Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal came into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Two constables stationed at Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal came into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two Mooi River cops have gone into self-isolation after they came into contact with a civilian who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that the community service centre was closed after two constables came into contact with a man who had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Saturday.

“The CSC was decontaminated by the fire department and the station was instructed to keep the CSC closed for 72 hours.”

Naidoo said an alternative CSC was then established in the old dog unit facility.

He said the two men had gone into self-isolation pending the outcome of their test results.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X