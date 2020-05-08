Moving home in lockdown: all you need to know about latest concession

The government’s “you can move house until June 7” concession will come as a relief for those who’ve been financially compromised by the ban on relocating during lockdown. But the wording is too restrictive, says the removals company which made it happen.

The concession was announced by means of publishing new regulations in the government gazette late on Thursday.

Eezi Move, one of SA’s largest independent moving companies, applied to the Pretoria high court on Monday for an urgent interdict forcing the government to allow the removals industry to operate in level 4 of lockdown.

Company representatives began liaising with co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department officials on Tuesday and met on Thursday to finalise the concession.

“It’s a huge relief for our company, our workers, the industry and for all those who desperately need to move,” said Eezi Move’s CFO Pieter Townsend.