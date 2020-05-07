Cigarette robbers caught as Cape Town CBD crime plunges by 76%

Crime in Cape Town's city centre has fallen by three-quarters since the start of the lockdown, the Central City Improvement District (CCID) said on Thursday.

This was after armed robbers were nabbed by CCID security officers and the police for stealing “cigarettes worth tens of thousands of rands” in the CBD.

CCID spokesperson Sharon Sorour-Morris said the robbers pulled off the robbery on Thursday at Friend’s Café on the corner of Long and Castle streets.

“Three men stormed into the store and held up the shopkeeper at knifepoint. The suspects stole three bags packed with cigarette cartons, two cellphones, cash and a watch,” said Sorour-Morris.