Zuma, Duduzane back to dish up 'truths' on video chats series

The Zuma family is back in the news with a bang and this has little or nothing to do with the arms deal trial which was recently postponed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Firstly, Duduzane Zuma or Duduzani as his siblings prefer to spell his name, was the talk of town in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown from the far-flung city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates as the first part of Zooming with the Zumas was uploaded on YouTube a few days ago. Yesterday, his half brother Edward also stepped into spotlight after he wrote yet another of his many public letters/statements to "comrades".

Edward's statement was to throw his weight on his father and brother's public lockdown engagements via zoom. Edward also issued a stern warning that "Duduzani is yet to speak and some shall go underground" when more is revealed.

Although the motive behind the zoom video-chat series between father and son isn't yet clear, early signs seem to suggest that the exercise is aimed at placing alternative facts in the public arena.

Duduzane is seemingly the brainchild behind the YouTube series which had almost 100,000 views by Thursday afternoon. Not only does the younger Zuma do much of the talking as he catches up with his dad who is in Nkandla, there's little conversation between the two, it's one of a monologue upon a monologue, with a few chuckles here and there as Duduzane throws in a joke or two.