Gender-based violence still rampant during lockdown, NGOs say

"In the calendar year 2019 LifeLine received 81,431 calls, and to put the spike of the lockdown into perspective LifeLine has received 79,325 calls just in April of this year.

"In April last year, there were 4,254 calls, so the lockdown has put immense pressure into the system. "In some instances people call to get information about Covid-19 because they don't know what to do and where to go," she said.

Ngaa Murombedzi, of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, said it had seen an increase in the number of cases related to gender-based violence. "Our services are limited though, because we cannot activate teams to go to the victims' area and take them to places of safety.

"But in some instances, it's becoming a balancing act where victims are asking themselves if they will have a place to sleep and food to eat if they report their attackers."

Themba Masango, of #NotInMyName, an anti-gender--based violence organisation, said it had received about 370 calls from victims under attack from their partners since the lockdown began.