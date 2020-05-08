Boozers turn to home-made brews to quench thirst as lockdown bites

"We are aware of the inflated prices of traditional beer, but we don't have a choice. They will tell you that if the police can arrive and find the beer, they will pay a heavy fine of R1,000," he said.

Under normal circumstances, every house that sells the beer has an empty 20-litre bucket hanging at the entrance, but due to the lockdown, they have been removed the bucket for fear of being reported to the authorities.

Another beer drinker said they could no longer gather around and enjoy the drink where they bought it.

"You just buy and leave. And if you are from any other area, they won't sell it to you because they will think you are there to spy on them," he said.

A DIY brewer said he harvested the watermelons from his small farm and said for four-litre bucket he needed at least 10 watermelons.

"I cut open the watermelons and remove the skin. I then place them in a bucket and close it for two days to allow the brew to ferment properly...

"We are going back to our roots and are doing things the traditional way," he said.