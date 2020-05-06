Break these lockdown rules and you can expect a R5,000 fine

Anyone who breaks the lockdown regulations could be liable for an admission of guilt fine of as much as R5,000.

The judiciary has released a list of charges under the Disaster Management Act, accompanied by fines attached to each of them.

Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for the office of the chief justice, said the fines were determined by chief magistrates in consultation with other stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.