You can move house during lockdown, according to new regulations

From now until June 7, government will allow people to move house despite the ongoing national lockdown.

This is according to regulations published in a government gazette and dated May 7. Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed the gazette.

According to the document, the new regulations allow the “movement of persons and goods” within SA during level 4 of the lockdown. It is, however, a “once-off” only.

However, the rules do not specify that removal companies are allowed to operate, only that the level 4 lockdown rules for public and private transport must be followed.

According to the new rules, moves are allowed in instances where new lease agreements were entered into before or during the lockdown period or if the transfer of immovable property occurred before the lockdown period and this required a change in place of residence.