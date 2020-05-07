Jabulani police station closes detective unit after officer tests positive for Covid-19.

The Jabulani police station in Soweto has temporarily discontinued the detective unit and have diverted all serious issues to neighbouring police stations after an officer at the station tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo yesterday confirmed that the police officer tested positive for the virus while on leave and that members at the station were not affected.

“The member was on leave from the 23rd of April. On 4th May, he went to a clinic after experiencing a headache. They took his blood and he was told to go back home. Yesterday, [Wednesday] they called him and told him that his results are positive. The members at the station were not affected.

However, this is not what Sowetan found when it visited the station yesterday.

An officer who asked not to be named said officers who dealt with investigations were instructed to return their state vehicles and dockets earlier this week.

“There are no investigations taking place right now. The holding cells have also been closed so no arrests are being made. If someone comes with a serious case they are sent to one of our neighbouring stations,” he said.