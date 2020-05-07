Jail employers withholding UIF Covid-19 money - Busa

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and labour federation Cosatu have called for the imprisonment of executives whose companies have failed to disburse money from the Unemployment Insurance Fund's coronavirus relief fund.

In a rare show of unity, Busa, which represents established companies, and Cosatu on Thursday told SowetanLIVE that law enforcement agents should investigate companies that have not forwarded the UIF Covid-19 relief fund to their cash-strapped employees.

The organisations spoke to Sowetan after employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi this week revealed that his department had received complaints from the cash-strapped workers after their employers failed to pay out the money from the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme.

The fund, which has paid out R9bn to date, was setup to enable employers to pay employees who are temporarily out of work due to the pandemic and the country being on the lockdown.

Busa chief executive Cas Coovadia said, though the department hasn't complained to his organisation about the matter, Nxesi must act against the companies.

"If you break the law [by failing to disburse UIF relief fund money] the law must take its course and you must be charged. If the minister has such information he must ensure that the law enforcement agencies take care of it and people must be charged," said Coovadia.