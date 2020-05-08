Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars'

The road to Lungile’s* shack in the informal settlement of Tsakane in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, is bumpy and flooded with mud from recent rains.

Away from police scrutiny, she is doing a roaring trade in pineapple beer (mbamba) during the lockdown.

When GroundUp visited the shack in the late afternoon, there were four regular customers in one room. In another room, the 15 20-litre containers she uses to store her beer were empty. She had one half-full container left.

Customers come to buy from as early as 5am, she said.

The lockdown and ban on alcohol sales has sent pineapple sales soaring as the demand for pineapple beer rises.

“l sell at a wholesale price of R43 per five-litre container to those who want to resell, and R10 per one litre to my usual customers,” said Lungile.

When she heard authorised beer outlets would be closed and the sale of liquor prohibited, she saw a way to maximise the profits she made from sales of beer.

She said she stocked up on oatmeal and yeast to ferment the beer. She buys the other two ingredients – bread and pineapples – daily.

“Before lockdown l used to work cleaning a house in Brakpan. I sold beer at night and during the weekend. Now that l do not go to work, selling beer has become my full-time job. Otherwise my children would starve.”