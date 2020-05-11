Family demands answers after elderly man stabbed

The family of an elderly man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a psychiatric patient, in a Soweto hospital wants answers.

Edwin Zazayokwe, 86, died after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the chest with a sharp object, allegedly by a 17-year-old mentally ill patient at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital on Friday.

The teen also allegedly attacked a 75-year-old patient with the object, injuring him.

The attack happened just a day after the teenager had allegedly slapped the elderly men in the medical ward and nothing was done about it, a nurse at the hospital revealed.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the youngster was diagnosed with new onset psychosis.

"He was admitted in the medical ward to clear any other medical conditions," Kekana said.

Zazayokwe was admitted on April 7 after his blood pressure shot up, causing additional health complications.