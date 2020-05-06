Businesses now coining it differently amidst Covid-19 crisis

Baloyi's business output has multiplied since the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that one of level 4 lockdown measures is the wearing of a face mask in public places.

Baloyi has transformed his garage at his home in Protea Glen, Soweto, into a mini factory, producing more than a hundred fabric masks a day.

According to Baloyi, it takes approximately seven minutes to make one cloth mask and he produces 150 of them a day.

He employs six workers who all share work from knitting to cutting and measuring sizes of different masks.

Baloyi is among a myriad of township entrepreneurs who seized the opportunity brought by lockdown measures.

"We have a database of clients because we are professional event suppliers and this made it easier to access the market through them.

"We know what sort of fabrics are needed and we know where to get them. So, we are using the same approach for this business," Baloyi said.

The prices for his masks range between R25 and R50.

"When the fabric arrives we have a department that marks out what needs to be cut. Then we have two cutters who will make sure that the right sizes are cut out. We use a fabric called propylene, which is placed between the two layers of fabric to ensure the masks meet government's regulation standard. Then two guys will stitch them up and another person will add the elastic head band while the final process consists of touch-ups."