5 suspects with full army, police uniforms arrested for impersonation and robberies

Gauteng police have arrested five people for impersonating soldiers, police, and emergency services personnel.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said a 25-year-old dreadlocked man was arrested in Heidelberg for impersonating a member of the SANDF and being in possession of stolen property after he was found walking in the CBD wearing full SANDF uniform on Sunday.

“Members of the community found it unusual when they saw the dreadlock man in full army uniform walking along Voortrekker Street and they alerted the police,” Masondo said.

He said after the man was interviewed, police established that he was not a member of the SANDF.

“He was arrested and charged with impersonating a member of the SANDF and possession of suspected stolen property,” he said.