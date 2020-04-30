Parents and unions reject government's plan to partially re-open schools

A parent, Melidah Malemela, 30, said she was not happy about the re-opening of schools.

"It takes the department the whole year to deliver just textbooks, how long is it going to take them to deliver sanitisers and masks? I am worried about the issue of overcrowding in classrooms, especially township schools, and the shortage of teachers as well. I don't think the department is ready to have children going back to school," she said.

Another parent, Musa Baloyi, 35, said it would be difficult to enforce social distancing with children.

"Kids are kids, they will not adhere to the social distance rule. I just don't think the department is ready for the re-opening of schools. They should have waited at least for another month," he said.

Cembi accused the department of basic education of engaging in bad faith "when we are faced with a virulent and contagious pandemic".

She said the department should fumigate and disinfect all schools before reopening.

Allen Thompson of the National Teachers Union also said reopening schools next week would be premature.

"We want 20 learners per class and extra mobile classes. At least the schools can only open for matriculants for now and they should also be given sanitising packs, and there should be water tankers for schools without running water," Thompson said.

Matakanye Matakanye, the secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, said they welcomed the plan to resume academic activities but said the plan needed to be reviewed.

"We are concerned about social distancing; how are we going to implement it in some of our overcrowded schools?" he asked.

Katleho Mangoejane, national convenor of Congress of South African Students, said: "Transport to school will remain a problem as taxis are only permitted to carry a certain number of passengers."