South Africa

Teen arrested for attack on elderly men in psychiatric ward

By Tankiso Makhetha - 10 May 2020 - 11:08
An elderly man was stabbed to death, while another was left injured at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto after they were both attacked in the hospital’s psychiatric ward.

Police spokesman Cpt Mavela Masondo said a 17-year-old suspect was arrested after he stabbed the two men.

He said it was not yet clear why the teenager attacked the pair.

The 17-year-old suspect was admitted into hospital with what appears to be a drug addiction. While in the hospital he was able to get a hold of a sharp object and he attacked the two elderly men. One of them (85) succumbed to his injuries while the other one (72-years-old) was left injured,” Masondo said.

Masondo said the suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

