Protea magistrate's court closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19
The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was closed on Monday after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson of the department of justice and constitutional development said the worker’s colleagues who came into contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate.
“The screening of all such staff members will be taking place on Tuesday. The department of justice and constitutional development will, after completion of the decontamination and disinfection process, make an assessment and it is envisaged that the court will reopen on Wednesday” Phiri said.
He said alternative arrangements have been made to minimise disruptions with existing cases being referred to surrounding magistrate's courts such as Lenasia, Meadowlands and Kliptown.
“It is important to stress that urgent domestic violence matters and applications for protection orders are being attended to by the surrounding courts, so these services are available,” Phiri said.
“The safety and wellbeing of court users and officials is essential and the department will endeavour to keep the public updated as to developments around the court’s reopening.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.