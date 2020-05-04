Protea magistrate's court closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was closed on Monday after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson of the department of justice and constitutional development said the worker’s colleagues who came into contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate.

“The screening of all such staff members will be taking place on Tuesday. The department of justice and constitutional development will, after completion of the decontamination and disinfection process, make an assessment and it is envisaged that the court will reopen on Wednesday” Phiri said.