Township businesses face bleak future due to stringent relief fund requirements

Velemina Kutumela from the Soweto Guest Houses Association committee said most of the guesthouses and bed and breakfast establishments will not be receiving any funds from the Relief Fund initiative because they too did not comply.

"Most of them applied (for funding) but they do not qualify. They do not have proper papers required for them to meet the criteria. Some of them do not have grading certificates, they are not compliant," Kutumela said.

She said most of their members were facing the stark reality of closing shop.

"It's difficult because there is no money coming in, they cannot pay their employees and we don't know when this will end," she said.

However, some businesses have applied for funding but have been left frustrated by the lack of communication regarding their applications.

Dineo Setsetse, general manager at the Soweto Hotel in Kliptown, said they applied for funding in March but were yet to receive feedback. "This has affected us badly. We decided to send our applications within a week after President Ramaphosa announced that there would be funding. But nothing has come as yet."

Blessing Manale, department of tourism's spokesperson, said they have received over 11,000 applications and that 5,400 have been completed or in various processes of completion.

"As a result of the delays due to legal challenges by those opposed to this noble cause, the department will only be able to make first payments to qualifying SMMEs next week," said Manale.