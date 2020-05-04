Thousands trek back to resume work in Gauteng

On a chilly Friday night near the Carousel Toll Plaza, north of Pretoria, a contingent of about 100 police and traffic officers, nurses and SA National Defence Force medics are hard at work at a major roadblock.

Red and blue emergency lights are flashing along a stretch of the N1 beyond the toll plaza, to intensify the battle against the spread of coronavirus infections.

It's the first day of the seven-day grace period in which travelling between provinces is permitted for nonessential work in over a month.

For some drivers on the road it's time to panic, start rolling down the windows and fumble as nurses armed with flashlights, surgical masks and gloves point a thermometer gun at their foreheads.

Traffic volumes were unexpectedly low at the usually busy toll plaza. At around 8.30pm, Tibane Manganye was pulled over and taken for screening at a mobile clinic run by a nurse and an SANDF medic.