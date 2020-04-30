'Please bring us home', pleads a group of South Africans stuck in Turkey

A group of 29 South African musicians have found themselves stranded in Turkey with no prospects of returning home soon while food supplies decrease and accommodation insecurities slowly become a reality.

The group which was contracted by Rainbow Entertainment, a company that provides entertainment to hotels around Turkey, found themselves stranded after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March.

They posted a video on social media pleading to be returned to South Africa as they were not coping.

Lundi Mlomyeni, who spoke to Sowetan on behalf of the group on Thursday said they were frustrated by the lack of assistance from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Dirco spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele had not responded to the questions about the group’s situation.