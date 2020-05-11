Sifiso Mathenjwa's ice-cream bowls people over

Sifiso Mathenjwa has been serving ice-cream in his neighbourhood in Daveyton on the East Rand since lockdown regulations were revised to level 4, allowing for food orders to be placed online for delivery.

The 27-year-old whose mobile cocktail bar had to close during the national lockdown designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, has become an online hit with his ice-cream flavours and designs inspired by his experience in the township.

The funky ice-cream bowls have made waves on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

His customers place orders online for delivery or for pick-up at his home.

"I did not think my ice- cream bowls would become so popular in a week. I just started small, selling to friends and neighbours but I'm wowed," he said.

His Ice-Cream Yodumo is a mixture of ice-cream scoops and on sticks, sweets, syrup, chocolate and anything sweet you can think of.

"The ice-cream tells a story of every challenge I've ever encountered in my life. It tells a story of how everything turned out sweet and beautiful regardless of hardship and how I struggled to get a job.

However, unemployment made me creative," he said.