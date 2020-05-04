24 laptops stolen from school in Limpopo

At least 24 laptops were stolen after criminals broke into a school storeroom in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the police at Tshilwavhusiku in the Makhado Cluster in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for unknown number of suspects who allegedly broke into the storeroom at Jonathan Thifhulufhelwi secondary school at Madombidzha village and stole 24 Laptops valued at R120,000. The incident took place between Friday and Saturday.

"The principal of the school called the police and informed them about the incident and on arrival it was discovered that the suspects gained entry by cutting the burglar door of the store room where the laptops were kept.

Prior to the burglary, the suspects reportedly cut electrical cables to disable the alarm systems, " he said.

Mojapelo added that the burglary was apparently discovered by the security guard who became aware of the burglary when he was patrolling the premises on Saturday.

"We make an appeal to anyone with information about the suspects or someone selling HP laptops to contact the station commander of Tshilwavhusiku Lt-Col Maphefo Matshavha on 0824517163 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station," he said.

A case of burglary has been opened and police investigations are continuing.

Last week Mbekhwana high school in Mandlakazi village was broken into and thieves stole soccer jersey to the value of R6,000.