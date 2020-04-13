'Despicable': Cyril Ramaphosa as schools are plundered, families abused

President Cyril Ramaphosa disclosed on Monday that 148 suspects have been arrested for crimes of gender-based violence since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on March 27.

“It is disturbing that during a time of such immense difficulty for our country, women and girls are being terrorised inside their own homes, forcing them to make desperate calls for help,” he said.

“We are aware that the restrictions that have been placed on people’s movement and the confinement to their homes is a frustration for many. But there is no excuse, nor will there ever be any excuse, for violence — against women, children, the elderly, members of the LGBTQI+ community, foreign nationals, not against anyone.”

Ramaphosa said he had directed police minister Bheki Cele to ensure that Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units are reinforced at police stations during the lockdown and beyond.

Vandalism of public property was also highlighted by the president.