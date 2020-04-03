The week in pictures | News around the world

In pictures: Police and soldiers conducted operations across SA, resulting in a number of incidents of abuse; airlines continue to bleed amid Covid-19 travel bans; and China slowly starts to re-open

March 28 — Bustling Alexandra became the first township in Johannesburg to record a confirmed case of Covid-19. Five people are under quarantine after being in “close contact with a confirmed case” in the impoverished township, near the affluent Sandton suburb.