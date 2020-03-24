Man arrested for murder of Limpopo farmer

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old farmer from the Dzumeri area outside Giyani, Limpopo.

The arrest comes after the discovery of the body of Soyaphi Thomas Nkuna along the R529 road next to Maphata village a week ago.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said that on arrival at the crime scene, the body of Nkuna was found with a gunshot and stab wounds. He was a farmer and a former teacher at Kheto Nxumalo High School in Giyani.

“The police opened cases of hijacking and murder and immediately started with investigations and manhunt of the suspects involved,” said Ngoepe.