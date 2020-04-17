People are desperate and turning to crime to make a living, say experts

Experts believe the recent looting at shops and vandalism of schools are a mix of sheer criminal activity and people acting out of pure desperation.

Since the lockdown, close to 200 schools have been vandalised, burgled or set alight across SA. At least 55 schools have been reported to have been hit in Gauteng, 72 in Mpumalanga, seven in the North West and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Several liquor stores in Cape Town and surrounding areas have been looted during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Tuesday, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said food stores were looted in the Cape Town suburbs of Manenberg, Sherwood Park, Nyanga Junction and Gatesville.

Institute for Security Studies researcher Gareth Newham said that apart from criminals, it could be people acting out of desperation to put food on the table.