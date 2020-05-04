Durban port authorities test sailor on bulk vehicle carrier for Covid-19
Durban port health authorities are waiting for the Covid-19 test results for a crewman aboard a bulk vehicle carrier before allowing the vessel to dock.
National Sea Rescue Institute Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said a team transported a doctor to the vessel which is anchored off the coast of Durban.
"Port health authorities had arranged for the doctor to take sample swabs from a crewman onboard the ship for Covid-19 laboratory testing prior to the ship being granted permission to enter port," he said.
The doctor was transferred to the ship from a sea rescue craft to collect sample swabs from the crewman.
"Port health authorities will evaluate the samples to determine safe passage for the ship to enter port," said Kellerman.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.