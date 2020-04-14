'Syndicate behind the school fires': SA schools under siege with vandalised since lockdown

A syndicate is suspected to be behind recent attacks on public schools in Gauteng after more than 50 schools were either broken into or set alight in the last two weeks.

Nationally, 183 schools have either been vandalised or broken into since the lockdown which started last month.

At least 41 suspects were arrested in various areas across Gauteng for the 55 incidents in which schools were broken into or damaged in apparent arson attacks.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo didn't rule out the possibility of a syndicate being involved, saying it forms part of their investigation.

Four schools in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, have been torched since the national lockdown began, apparently with no sign of theft.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said yesterday: "We believe there's a syndicate at work there."