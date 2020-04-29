Absence of guards allows thugs in Limpopo free rein to schools

The absence of security guards in some of the schools has been blamed for over 70 burglaries in Limpopo since the start of the lockdown.

This is according to teachers union which says its members will have difficulties executing their duties in the absence of school equipment.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Sowell Tjebane said they have been calling for the department of education to place security guards in every school in the province.

"We really condemn this thuggish behaviour; our schools are targeted for theft of equipment such as computers, and for food and stationery. We now urge the department to consider our point and deploy security guards in all the schools," Tjebane said.

More than 400 schools have been broken into nationally since the start of the lockdown.