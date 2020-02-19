Call for proactive crime prevention and psychological help at Gauteng schools

Stabbings, fatal vehicle accidents, attempted suicides, drownings and assaults by bullies are triggering trauma among school pupils, the Teddy Bear Clinic cautions.

Dr Shaheda Omar, the clinic's director, joined a discussion with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) on Wednesday.

This comes as 16 Gauteng pupils have died in tragic circumstances since the start of the school year, the most recent being two pupils who died in a road accident in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, on Monday. Safety of scholar transport is in the spotlight, as is the theft of school equipment and drugs being sold in and around school grounds.

“I don’t think I would have been able to deal with my children being killed. Parents are not supposed to bury their children, children are supposed to bury their parents. It’s a tragedy. Our hearts go out to the parents and communities that have lost children. It’s not only happening in Gauteng, but Gauteng has been hit the hardest,” Colditz said.